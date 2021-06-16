Duval County community invited to town hall and social

submitted

FREER - The Duval County GOP is hosting a Town Hall and Social on Saturday, June 26 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 515 E. Laredo Street in Freer.

All elected officials who represent Duval County communities have been invited to attend to visit with community members. This will be an opportunity for attendees to meet their elected officials and 2022 candidates to ask questions and share concerns with them in a relaxed, informal gathering.

Duval County Judge Gilbert Saenz will be speaking to deliver a State of the County message and citizen advocate training will be presented to attendees to learn more about who represents them and how citizens can get involved to advocate for their values and principles, increase voter participation, learn core party principles, and work together collaboratively to deliver the best outcomes and quality of life for all members of the communities.

Everyone is welcomed and invited to attend, regardless of political affiliation. Light refreshments will be served.

R.S.V.P. for the event is requested by calling or texting (361) 765-6056.