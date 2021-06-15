Senator Zaffirini honored as national sweepstakes award recipient

Alice Echo News Journal

Texas Senator and communications business owner, Judith Zaffirini of Laredo has won the overall sweepstakes award in the National Federation of Press Women’s 2021 Professional Communications Contest.

Zaffirini was honored on June 12, 2021, at an online NFPW awards ceremony. She is the first Hispanic woman elected to the Texas Senate, the second-highest-ranking senator, and the highest-ranking woman and Hispanic senator.

A little background on the Texas Senator: Zaffirini was re-elected in 2020 in the tenth landslide victory. She has received more than 1,100 awards and honors for her legislative, public service and professional work, including more than 400 in communication. Zaffirini has 13 years of teaching experience, including at college and university levels. Press Women of Texas twice selected her as their Communicator of Achievement. Through her business, Zaffirini Communications, she also provides professional communication services, including consulting, workshops and seminars, keynote addresses, and writing.

NFPW President Gwen Larson praised Zaffirini for her accomplishments. “Judith Zaffirini is a talented communication professional who understands the many different channels available to share one's message. Being able to adapt messages to a myriad of outlets is a special talent.”

NFPW is a nationwide organization of women and men pursuing careers across the communications spectrum, including print and electronic journalism, freelancing, new media, books, public relations, marketing, graphic design, photography, advertising, radio, and television.

Recipients from across the country were honored for excellence in communications during virtual awards ceremonies this month. A distinguished group of professional journalists, communications specialists, and educators judged nearly 2,000 entries in a wide variety of categories. Only first-place winning entries at the state level are eligible to enter the national contest. All entries were published or broadcast between Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020.