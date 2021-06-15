Laredo Sector Border Patrol Seizes Marijuana After Narcotics Smuggler Collides with Civilian Vehicle

submitted

LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to Laredo North Station stopped a narcotics smuggling attempt after smugglers endangered when they attempted to abscond in west Laredo.

The incident occurred during the early June 12th morning, when agents responded to an alert of a suspicious gray pickup leaving the Justo Penn Street area in west Laredo. Responding agents located the vehicle near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Island Street after it had collided with a blue sedan. The occupants of gray truck had absconded from the vehicle and were not located. Fortunately, the driver of the blue sedan did not require medical attention.

Agents found three bundles in the bed of the pickup and two inside the passenger compartment. The five bundles of marijuana had an approximate weight of 416.66 lbs. with an estimated value of $332,340. The contraband was held to be turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents continue to secure the Nation’s borders and prevent the smuggling of drugs along with safeguarding the safety of U.S. citizens. Their mission is to target and investigate potential violators of the law by utilizing state-of-the-art intelligence data, equipment, collection, and analytics.

