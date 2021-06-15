East Texas House Rep. calls for more security at southern border

Alice Echo News Journal

East Texan House Rep. Bryan Slaton, called for border security legislation to be included and made a priority in the special session to be called by Governor Abbott. Slaton an American businessman, pastor and politician has represented the 2nd District in the Texas House of Representatives since 2021.

“Texas must finally stand up and protect our citizens, our sovereignty and the sovereignty of our sister States," Slaton states. "Governor Abbott last week underscored the need for Texas to begin this process, including by building a wall and I totally agree. That is why I am urging Governor Abbott to immediately call a special session and make border security legislation a top priority. The people of Texas are rightly calling for action, and the People’s house must fulfill their demand."

"During the 87th Legislative Session, Representative Slaton filed HB 2862, a bill that would have funded the construction of a border wall. Although the bill was never granted a hearing, it would have required the wall to have the same specifications as the wall started by President Trump. The bill also laid out provisions that would have allowed for resources to be received from other states, as well as donations from private citizens. “We all knew that we needed a border wall before President Trump campaigned about it. He was able to get some of it built. Biden has halted construction and is allowing for even more illegal drugs and human trafficking to pour across the border. If the federal government won’t act, Texas must do whatever is necessary to end this crisis.” In addition to building a substantial border wall, Representative Slaton is calling for Texas sheriffs to be empowered by Texas law to arrest, house and deport illegal aliens. The legislature must discuss this critical issue and send legislation deemed necessary to the governor’s desk to protect the people of Texas."