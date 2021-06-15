Alice citizens host Flag Day celebration
On Monday, June 14, citizens from Alice and the surrounding area hosted a public Flag Day Celebration at Anderson Park.
Local organizations and community members from the area came out to participate in honor of our nation’s flag. Event coordinator Amanda Sue Friedeck who said she was excited to educate and inform citizens about Flag Day.
After a social meeting, the group walked together and displayed their patriotism with a group Flag Wave to honor America.