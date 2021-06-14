UW-Green Bay announces spring 2021 semester honors

submitted

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for spring 2021 semester academic achievement.

Alice native Mark Paiz was one of hundreds of students who received the academic achievement.

Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages. Students are listed by the Wisconsin county or state claimed as place of permanent residence. All were full-time students in the spring term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework.