Alice ISD honors Alumni, Teachers of the Year

Hector L. Villarreal was recently named the 2021 Alice Independent School District Alumni of the Year during the virtual Employee Celebration held earlier this month.

This award was established for the purpose of recognizing an Alice High School graduate who has reached extraordinary career success and demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to the community.

"I am honored to have received such a prestigious award and recognition," Villarreal said. "A co-worker of mine nominated me for the award. Learning about how my co-worker recognized my commitment to my town and everyone in it. Everything I have done and continue to do is not to boost my image, but to boost Alice and its residents. Thank you to everyone and Alice ISD for this humble award."

Villarreal, a native of Alice and a graduate of Alice HS in 1983, is a retired Special Agent, Criminal Investigator with the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agency. He began his law enforcement career in 1984 with the Kingsville Police Department until 1986, and joined the United States Army as an Infantryman until his end of term service in 1994 as a Staff Sergeant. His law enforcement career continued in law enforcement with the Department of Justice, U.S. Border Patrol until his retirement May 2016. He is currently a Reserve Investigator with the Jim Wells County District Attorney’s Office and a Reserve Police Officer with the Kingsville PD.

Villarreal understands the importance of education. He continues to educate himself and is currently working towards his doctrine in criminal justice. He was a professor of criminal justice with Coastal Bend College Alice.

He's involved in community organizations such as Alice VFW Post 8621, St. Joseph Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council 3169, and 4th Degree Knights Assembly 1121, Alice Rotary Club and a Little League umpire.

Also recognized was Marisol Hinojosa Barrera as the Elementary Teacher of the Year for 2021 and Rebecca Wymore as the 2021 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Barrera was a teacher at Noonan Elementary and Wymore taught at William Adams Middle School.