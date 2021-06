2021 Freer Rattlesnake Roundup Royalty crowned

submitted

FREER - A new Rattlesnake Roundup Royalty was crowned on Friday, June 11.

The new royalty to represent the City of Freer are:

2021 Miss Freer - Izabella Lane

2021 Jr. Miss Freer- Kadrian Perez

2021 Little Miss Freer- Hailey Siprian

2021 Little Mr Freer- Jason Cantu

Awards were also given to contestants.

Miss Freer Division

Best Talent- Izabella Lane

Most Photogenic-Izabella Lane

Congeniality- Karlee Jo Hinojosa

1st Runner Up- Karlee Jo Hinojosa

Jr. Miss Division

Best Talent, Most Photogenic-Kadrian Perez

Little Miss Freer Division:

Best Talent- Hailey Siprian

Most Photogenic- Hailey Siprian

3rd Runner Up - Kaisley Gallegos

2nd Runner Up- Sydney Cavazos

1st Runner Up - Savannah Serna

Little Mr. Freer Division