Sign up for emergency alerts from the City and County

Living in South Texas and just a short drive away from the ocean the City of Alice and Jim Wells County have partnered to find ways to make sure the citizens have up-to-date information during emergencies especially for Hurricane Season.

Hurricane season started on June 1 and will end on November 30.

The city and county emergency management coordinators urge everyone to sign up for emergency alerts.

The alert system will on all emergency information not just hurricanes. It'll have to latest information on hurricanes, natural disasters, water boils, power outages and more, said Patrick Thomas, City of Alice Emergency Management Coordinator.

Thomas said this alert system is an additional and important tool to keep everyone safe.

There are many ways to sign up for the alert system:

1) scan the QR code with your mobile phone in the image below.

2) online at

Hyper-Reach Notification Signup For Jim Wells County TX

3) Calling 361-415-7015 ot text "alerts" to 361-415-7015

4)Fill out registration form in the Alice Echo - News Journal's print edition and return to the City's Emergency Management Office.