Sheriff continues battle on drugs, deputies seize cocaine and meth

Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno has seen in his law enforcement career. As summer approaches and more people venturing outside their homes after a year of COVID-19 restrictions, the sheriff and his deputies are gearing up for a spike in drugs and crime.

Drugs dealings and crime didn't stop while the pandemic was spreading, Bueno said.

"We continue to fight the war on drugs. These are repeat offenders and drug dealers," he said. "The investigators and narcotic division have been doing an excellent job with operations that will continue. They have had surveillance operations while assisting other agencies to keep communities safe."

The biggest concern Sheriff Bueno has is criminal who haven't appeared in court because the pandemic stopped everything.

"We haven't stopped and neither will criminals," Bueno said.

On Wednesday, June 9, deputies arrested Christy Canty after she was found with 13.6 grams of meth in a traffic stop on South Reynolds. On Tuesday, June 8, they also arrested Samuel Gilberto Sifuentes, a known drug dealer. He was found in possession of six blue latex "glove tips" that contained cocaine ready for delivery.

"I want to remind people that as long as we have these types of controlled substances out there, we're going to have victims of burglary to fund and support their habits," Sheriff Bueno said. "Please lock your belongings especially packages left at their front doors. I suggest investing in cameras and any type of home security system to help deter crime."

Deputies continue to urge the community to report any and all suspicious activity at 361-664-0341.