Alice HS graduating Class of 2021 walk the stage

Finally after a year of challenges and obstacles the Class of 2021 faced, the Alice senior graduating class got their chance to walk the stage in a memorable event.

Students dressed in their best and their shiny burnt orange gowns stood before their family, friends and the facility at Alice Independent School District.

This year's Valedictorian Luke Solis and Salutatorian Spencer Fox touched on their senior year. They thanked everyone for their continued support and the chance to make graduation an event they can remember.