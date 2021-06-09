Premont student makes Spring 2021 Dean's List at Angelo State University

submitted

Angelo State University in San Angelo has announced the students achieving the Dean's List designation for the 2021 spring semester, including Skye Nixon of Premont.

To be eligible for the ASU Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain a 3.25 or better grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Nixon is majoring in Accounting at Angelo State.

The complete Spring 2021 Dean's List is available at angelo.edu/commencement.

Angelo State University, founded in 1928, is a thriving four-year public school in Texas. Our Ram Family environment helps students feel at home, a place where they know faculty and staff care deeply about their success.

Our excellent faculty make it possible for students to conduct undergraduate research, rank above state acceptance averages for professional schools, and receive personal access to instructors and progressive facilities.

We are part of the dynamic Texas Tech University System with campuses across the state. Angelo State has been ranked as one of The Princeton Review's "Best Colleges" in the nation since 2010, and we are also a College of Distinction. We were also recognized with a Gold Award for ranking in the top 15 of the 69 institutions in the Large Public University category that were awarded the "Military Friendly School" designation for 2021-22. We have been ranked as a Military Friendly School by Victory Media (VIQTORY) for 13 consecutive years.