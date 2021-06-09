Alice Animal Shelter: What to know about adopting a pet

The Alice Animal Control shelter has pets available for adoption.

Local residents in need of a little company or thinking about bringing a furry friend home might want to consider helping the community and providing a loving home for an animal in need.

The Alice Animal Control has 10 adult canines and 10 kittens available for adoption.

Lead Officer Chema Martinez is asking residents to keep an eye on their pets while the temperatures rise in South Texas.

"The heat is intense for outside pets, please keep their water bowls filled and provide shelter from them as we move into the summer months,' Martinez said.

All animals adopted through the city should be sterilized 45 days after adoption. A voucher can be picked up from People Assisting Animal Control that would give a discount on the spay and neutering of the animal.

Location:

1150 Commerce Street, Alice, Texas 78332

Information:

Anyone who would like to make a difference in one of these dog's lives should call the Alice Police Department between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 361-664-0186.

The adoption fee is $25.