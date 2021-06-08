West Main Baptist Church holds Vacation Bible School

West Main Baptist Church held their annual Vacation Bible School the week of Monday, June 7.

The VBS' theme was Rocky Railway: Jesus power pulls us through. The event was free and was for children from prekindergarten through sixth grade.

Children got the chance to learn about the mission of Jesus Christ as they watched movies, read books, sang songs and played games.

For more information on the church and their activities visit them at www.westmainbaptistchurch.com.