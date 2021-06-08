West Main Baptist Church holds Vacation Bible School

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

West Main Baptist Church held their annual Vacation Bible School the week of Monday, June 7. 

The VBS' theme was Rocky Railway: Jesus power pulls us through. The event was free and was for children from prekindergarten through sixth grade.

Children got the chance to learn about the mission of Jesus Christ as they watched movies, read books, sang songs and played games. 

For more information on the church and their activities visit them at www.westmainbaptistchurch.com.

Children of all ages participated in sing alongs at the West Main Baptist Church's annual Vacation Bible School.
There were plenty of games and activities for children at West Main Baptist Church Vacation Bible School.
A play with biblical characters kept the children entertained as they heard stories of miracles.
Water games had children running to fill the cup of faith.
Movies on the power of Jesus Christ's ministry.