Last chance! Unclaimed $7.75M Lotto Texas® jackpot-winning ticket to expire July 8

Winning ticket was purchased in Humble

A $7.75 million Lotto Texas® jackpot-winning ticket will soon expire. A Quick Pick ticket matching six numbers drawn (3-11-23-35-41-54) for the Jan. 9 drawing was purchased at Fuel Zone, located at 6301 FM 1960 W., in Humble, but the $7.75 million prize has not been claimed.

The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $6,197,606.84 before taxes.

The deadline to claim the prize is Thursday, July 8 at 5 p.m. CT. The ticket holder may claim the prize at Texas Lottery® headquarters in Austin.

If you believe you are a holder of the winning ticket, please call 800-375-6886 to complete an initial inquiry on your ticket and to schedule an appointment to complete the processing of your claim. Walk-in claims will not be accepted, and unscheduled claimants will not be admitted into any Texas Lottery facility.

“We encourage our Lotto Texas players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us to request an appointment to claim your prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

A ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day following the draw date. The deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel. Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.