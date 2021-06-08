Benavides ISD receives a JET Grant for over $267K

BENAVIDES - Benavides Independent School District received $267,890 from the Texas Workforce Commission's Jobs and Education for Texans (TWC) grant.

Benavides ISd school officials and Julian Alvarez, TWC Commissioner representing had a virtual check presentation on Tuesday, June 8.

The grant will help the district purchase and install equipment to provide students with training for careers in welding. Benavides ISD will partner with Coastal Bend College to provide students the opportunity to earn industry certificates in welding.

The JET program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education courses and may include courses offering dual-credit and technical education programs. The equipment must be used to train students in high-demand occupations.