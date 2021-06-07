Teen of the Week - Villarreal

submitted

Jacqlyn Celia Villarreal

Parents: Jesse and Trisha Villarreal

Educational or Future Plans:

I plan to attend Texas Lutheran University in the fall. I will be part of the Cross Country team at TLU and will be pursuing a degree in nursing.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

NHS member, HOSA member, Our Lady of Guadalupe Alter Server

Accomplishments/Honors:

I have been blessed to have received several athletic awards throughout my high school career, but the awards I am most proud of are 4 year all A’s, all state academic athlete, Cross Country 2020-2021 MVP, All South Texas Honorable Mention Basketball, and 2020-2021 Female Athlete of the Year.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

It all ends up to who pushes themselves the hardest. Coach Tipton

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In school working towards a doctorates in nursing practice (DNP).

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

I would change the way we are educated on mental health. Reaching out for help should not be viewed as a weakness but as courageous.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives),who would they be and why?

There is only one person I could think of and that is God. I would want to hear all the stories on how he created life and what heaven is like.

Favorites:

Food: Steak

Book: Bible

Movie: The Longest Ride

Town in Texas: San Antonio

Vacation Spot: Hawaii

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.