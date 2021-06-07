Teen of the Week - Cavazos

submitted

Stevie Denise Cavazos

Parents: Steve and Denise Cavazos

Educational or Future Plans:

I plan to further my education and attend Texas A&M University at Corpus Christi to pursue a degree in Nursing.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

Member of TAFE for 4 years, Member of the AHS Band for 4 years, Member of HOSA for 3 years, Member of NHS for 1 year

Accomplishments/Honors:

TAFE State Qualifier (Fr, Sophomore, Jr, Sr), Academic All-District Soccer (Jr and Sr), Honorable Mention Volleyball, Academic All-District Basketball (Sr), Academic All-State Basketball (Sr), Honorable Mentions Basketball, Certified Pharmacy Technician.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

The best advice I have ever received would have to have been “Who's to tell you can’t. Who’s to tell you you can. The only person who can do that is yourself.” The person who told me this advice is J.R. Guerra

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I see myself as a pediatric nurse doing what I love most and that is helping others who are in need.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change one thing about this world it would be the separations amongst people. In today's society there is so much separation amongst one another. People may have different beliefs but at the end of the day everyone is human.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

First I would invite one of my teachers and that is Ms. Marivel Rrodriguez. Throughout my high school years she has always been there for me and several other students. She was our sponsor during TAFE and she always did the most to help us become state qualifiers.

To be honest, I don't have anyone else that I would want to bring to dinner other than the relatives I have.

Favorites:

Food: Honey Chipotle Chicken Crispers from Chilis

Book: Drums Girls and Dangerous Pie

Movie: Mamma Mia

Town in Texas: San Antonio

Vacation Spot: Iowa

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.