Ribbon cutting ceremony for Alice HS' Ag Mechanic Shop.

Alice ISD

Alice Independent School District, along with the Alice ISD Strategic Planning 2030 Facilities Taskforce, officially opened the doors on Alice High School's newly built Ag Mechanic Shop with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, June 5.

The 3,443-square foot shop will house welding, electrical and plumbing instruction programs. It is located on the south side of Alice High School by the marching pad.

The centerpiece of the new building is the seven welding stalls, each equipped with individual welding machines and a ventilation system.

The Ag Mechanic Shop was financed by the $4.5 million non-bond facilities project Alice ISD school board members approved in 2019.