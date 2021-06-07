Person dies in fiery crash near Freer

FREER - A driver of a Mitsubishi vehicle lost control and slammed into a parked semi-truck, causing the vehicles to burst into flames and killing the driver of the Mitsubishi on Monday morning, according to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers are investigating the crash that occurred at about 8:37 a.m. four miles west of Freer.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a driver of the Mitsubishi was traveling northeast on US Highway 59 when the driver failed to maintain a single lane and traveled across the oncoming lane of travel and onto the grassy shoulder, striking a parked unoccupied Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer, Brandley said.

The vehicles were engulfed in flames.

The driver was unrecognizable and medical records were requested to provide the identity of the driver. The name of the driver will be released upon positive identification.