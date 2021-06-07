Driscoll Children's Hospitals participates in Pfizer trial for children younger than 12

submitted

CORPUS CHRISTI – Driscoll Children’s Hospital is one of 40 hospitals nationwide and 100 hospitals worldwide participating in a Pfizer clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 12. Driscoll is the only clinical trial site for South Texas.

The first participant, Sophia Gutierrez, 10, of Odem, was at Driscoll on Monday undergoing the necessary lab work and receiving her first shot.

“I really wanted to get vaccinated so I could see my grandmother and other family members,” said Sophia.

The clinical trial is open for children six months to 11 years. Driscoll Children’s Hospital and Texas A&M University’s Global Institute for Hispanic Health are conducting the trial, but participants do not have to be Hispanic or Driscoll patients.

“The Global Institute for Hispanic Health strives to bring important clinical studies to our region. We are happy to be able to offer this COVID-19 trial to the children of South Texas,” said Jaime Fergie, MD, Director of Infectious Diseases at Driscoll Children’s Hospital and Medical Director of Driscoll’s and Texas A&M University’s Global Institute for Hispanic Health.