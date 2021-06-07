CBC to offer a non-credit administrative dental assistant program

submitted

BEEVILLE – Coastal Bend College’s Department of Continuing Education has partnered with Ed2Go to provide an administrative dental assistant non-credit program completely online.

As an Administrative Dental Assistant, you will perform as a professional dental staff member and work on behalf of the patient as well as the dentist. This exciting Administrative Dental Assistant Online course can help you gain entrance into the Dental Assistant career path. You will learn about patient care, as well as how to assist with administrative dental duties. Advance and discover career possibilities after acquiring the skills essential for an entry-level administrative dental assistant position.

A dental assistant's duties typically involve managing medical records, accounts receivable, and reimbursement, as well as billing patients and insurance, scheduling patients, and performing procedural and diagnostic coding. You'll also learn important foundational skills such as dental terminology and anatomy, as well as written and oral communication skills.

This course provides comprehensive instruction with DENTRIX G4 software, which includes sample practice opportunities. You can also use this software to engage in activities and tasks that you would perform in an actual dental practice and use it to demonstrate your skills. Textbooks are included in the cost of the course. Don't wait—enroll today and get started on your path to a good salary in a rewarding career!

Prerequisites: You should be proficient in keyboarding, have a basic understanding of a word-processing computer program (Microsoft Word is recommended), and have a command of English grammar and punctuation. No dental office work experience is required.

The program cost is $1795 and includes the following textbooks:

Administrative Dental Assistant

Student Workbook to Accompany the Administrative Dental Assistant

Additionally, this course will provide you with DENTRIX® software that consists of sample practice opportunities. You can use this software to engage in activities and tasks that you would perform in an actual practice and use it to demonstrate your skills.

If you have any questions or would like to register for the administrative dental assistant program at Coastal Bend College, please email ce@coastalbend.edu or call 361-354-2768.