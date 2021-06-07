CBC Alice partners with HALO-Flight to offer basic EMT basic training course beginning July 12

submitted

Coastal Bend College (CBC), in partnership with HALO-Flight, is offering an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Basic Training Course this summer. The course is being offered at CBC-Alice located at 704 Coyote Trail.

The EMT Basic Training Course will begin on Monday, July 12 and ends in December. Classes will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Students in the EMT Basic Training Course will complete 210 classroom hours and practicum of 24 hours of hospital clinicals and at least 48 hours of ambulance clinicals.

Prerequisite for entry is a high school diploma or GED and a minimum age of 18 by the end of the course. A criminal background check will be required of all students. A current American Heart Association (AHA) Healthcare Provider CPR is required prior to clinical internship.

Students may apply now for the EMT Basic Training Course by contacting the Coastal Bend College Department of Continuing Education at ce@coastalbend.edu or call 361-354-2306.