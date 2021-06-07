Bridging Families

submitted

Ten-year-old Khloe is in need of your assistance in making her dream of having a family come true. Khloe’s biggest dream is to be adopted into a family who will love and care for her as she grows up, to reach her full potential.

Khloe loves to be outdoors, as such she would love a family that is active, and to take part in family events with her. Khloe would like a mom and a dad to make those parental bonds with. Parents that will continue to encourage her and celebrate all her extra-curricular activities she enjoys participating in.

One goal of Khloe’s is to enroll in a gymnastics program, as she knows it is an activity she would like partaking in, as she can develop and use her physical skills and abilities.

Khloe has many friends at school and is very sociable. She is a radiant child and she is very respectful.

If you think you could be Khloe’s future forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements