Bridging Families
Ten-year-old Khloe is in need of your assistance in making her dream of having a family come true. Khloe’s biggest dream is to be adopted into a family who will love and care for her as she grows up, to reach her full potential.
Khloe loves to be outdoors, as such she would love a family that is active, and to take part in family events with her. Khloe would like a mom and a dad to make those parental bonds with. Parents that will continue to encourage her and celebrate all her extra-curricular activities she enjoys participating in.
One goal of Khloe’s is to enroll in a gymnastics program, as she knows it is an activity she would like partaking in, as she can develop and use her physical skills and abilities.
Khloe has many friends at school and is very sociable. She is a radiant child and she is very respectful.
If you think you could be Khloe’s future forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org
Basic Requirements
- The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.