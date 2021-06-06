Alice man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife

A standoff on Sunday morning ended with the arrest of 39-year-old Howard D. Harris on Lucero Street.

Harris is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Angelica Contreras Harris at an apartment complex on Olmito Street, according to Cpl. Herman Arellano.

Alice police found Angelica with a single gunshot wound to the head in her bedroom, said Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia.

Police had received reports of a shooting at about 2:30 a.m. that morning. When they arrived they discovered Angelica's body. Through the investigation, police were able to locate Howard.

Howard was booked into the Jim Wells County jail on suspicion of murder.

As of Sunday 11:30 a.m., Howard did not yet have a bond amount.