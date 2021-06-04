Sam Houston State University names area graduates

Four area students earned the degrees from Sam Houston State University. The students walked the stage at the university's Spring 2021 commencement ceremony.

Manuel Munoz, of Alice, earned his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

Orange Grove's Shayanne Buegeler earned his Master of Science in Victim Services Management.

Robstown's Valeria Escobedo and Hannah McNeese also received their degrees. Escobedo earned her Bachelor of Music, Summa Cum Laude and McNeese earned her Master of Science in Biology.