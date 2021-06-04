Area student competes in Texas Farm Bureau state speech contest

submitted

Bishop High School Student Trevor Martinez traveled to Waco to compete in Texas Farm Bureau's (TFB's) Free Enterprise Speech Contest on April 12.

Martinez, from Premont, was the winner of his Farm Bureau district speech contest, earning him a $1,500 college scholarship and the opportunity to compete in the state contest.

"We're pleased to be able to help him on his path to higher education," said Buddy Tymrak, Jim Wells County Farm Bureau president. "The contest helps students pay for college, but it also helps them understand the importance of our constitutional government and the free enterprise system."

In the Free Enterprise Speech Contest, students present a speech discussing the advantages of the free enterprise system and constitutional government.

Contestants are judged on organization, language, voice, use of notes, eye contact, persuasiveness and application of the topic in the speech.

"This contest helps students learn more about our country, our economy and communicating effectively with an audience," Tymrak said. "Now, more than ever, it's important to understand how our country was founded and why we have been so successful as a nation. We're really proud of the way Trevor represented Jim Wells County Farm Bureau."

Martinez was named this year's statewide winner and was awarded $6,000 in scholarships.

The state runner-up, Holly Alderson of Guadalupe County, received a scholarship for $3,000 total.

Four finalists at the state level received additional funding to amount to $2,000 each including the district scholarship.

Students must have participated in last year's TFB Virtual Leadership Conference to be able to participate in the Free Enterprise Speech Contest.

For more information on additional opportunities for Texas youth, visit https://texasfarmbureau.org/youth/youth-opportunities.