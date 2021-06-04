Alice woman dies in vehicle accident

Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of 39-year-old Melissa Josefa Diaz on Thursday, June 3.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 6:40 p.m., approximately eight miles north of Alice in Jim Wells County.

According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley, the preliminary investigation revealed that a driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling northeast on SH 359 as Diaz was traveling southwest on SH 359 in a Jeep Commander.

The driver of the F-150 failed to maintain a single lane and veered into the southwest lane of travel on SH 359, and struck Diaz's Jeep head-on.

Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Ford F-150 was transported to Christus Spohn Hospital in Alice with serious injuries.