Texas bipartisan legislation to prioritize veteran employment after COVID-19 pandemic

Alice Echo News Journal

Congressman Filemon Vela (D-TX-34) joined Congressman Pat Fallon (R-TX-04), Ronny Jackson (R-TX-13), and Marc Veasey (D-TX-33) in introducing bipartisan legislation to incentivize veteran employment following the devastating spike in veteran job losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. As businesses recover, reopen, and rehire workers following the pandemic, veterans are struggling to compete for positions in a job market that already tends to disproportionately affect them.

The “Veteran Employment Recovery Act,” would expand both short-term unemployment and long-term unemployment tax credits under the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC), which provides a tax break to businesses hiring veterans who have previously received unemployment benefits.

“As we stand in memory of those we lost in service to our country this Memorial Day, I am honored to join my colleagues in introducing the bipartisan Veteran Employment Recovery Act. This important piece of legislation is a critical step in supporting our military families and economic recovery. By doubling the Veteran Work Opportunity Tax Credit for our Veterans and businesses, we support job growth for our nation’s heroes, and ensure that those who bravely served our nation are able to recover from the devasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Congressman Filemon Vela (TX-34).

“The courageous men and women who dedicated their lives to our nation can never be fully repaid for their service and sacrifice. Military service must never be a detriment to future employment, but rather an asset. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation prioritizing veteran employment following the COVID-19 pandemic. As we reflect on Memorial Day weekend, I truly hope this legislation will inspire further bipartisan initiatives to honor and watch over our military heroes,” said Congressman Pat Fallon (TX-04).

"This Memorial Day we honor heroes who gave their lives in service to our country and with that we renew our promise to take care of the many heroes who still walk this Earth. America’s service members and veterans represent the best among us, and I will never stop working on their behalf. Today, I am proud to co-introduce the Veteran Employment Recovery Act with a bipartisan group of my colleagues in Congress. This bill will be an essential step toward America’s economic recovery and will help veterans get back on their feet as we rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13).

“The best way we can honor our nation’s brave service members as Memorial Day approaches is by giving them the resources they need to support themselves and their families. That is why I am proud to support the bipartisan Veteran Employment Recovery Act because this legislation will bolster our economy by providing a crucial lifeline to our veterans looking for jobs as the country begins to reopen and businesses staff back up,” said Congressman Marc Veasey (TX-33).