Teen of the Week - Garcia

Julian Ryan Garcia

Parents: Joe and Roxanne Garcia

Educational or Future Plans:

I plan on attending Del Mar in Corpus Christi to pursue a degree in Criminal Justice.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

National Honors Society, Teen Outreach Program, Junior Class

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

No matter what gets in your way, always keep your eye on the prize. My Aunt

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years, I see myself graduating from law enforcement academy and pursuing my goal of being a Border Patrol Agent.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change anything in this world I would change cruelty. Just because some people are more privileged than others or have more money doesn’t mean they can treat people badly because they feel above them.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

Bill Gates, Kevin Hart, and Jason Statham. I would invite Bill Gates so I could ask him his ways on how he made it to the top. I would want Kevin Hart there for a good laugh, and I would want Jason Statham there because he is such a good actor and I am a big fan of his work.

Favorites:

Food- Chicken Alfredo

Book - Of Mice and Men

Movie - Fast and Furious

Town in Texas - San Antonio

Vacation Spot - Cancun

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.