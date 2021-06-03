Teen of the Week - Campos

submitted

Isai T. Campos

Parents: OJ and Mia Campos

Educational Plans:

After graduation, I plan to further my academic and athletic career at Texas Lutheran University where I have accepted a baseball scholarship. I plan to major in Kinesiology with a specialization in Rehabilitation Science.

Accomplishments/Honors:

Jan. 2021 - UIL Class 4A Baseball (Texas) and Top 40 Player in class 4A in Texas (Senior); In Jan. 2020 and 2021 - Rawlings All-American Baseball (Texas), Preseason All-American Player (Junior and Senior); April 2021, Alice Coyote Baseball and Corpus Christi Caller Times Athlete of the Week (Senior).

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

The best advice I have received has been from my baseball coach, Jaime Alvarado.

He says, “If there’s a storm coming, get off the beach.” This is a constant reminder to always be aware of your surroundings and be ready to adapt and overcome.

Where do you see yourself 5 years from now?

In five years, I will be a college graduate. I plan to open a rehab facility that specializes in Sports Medicine for young athletes.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change one thing about the world, I would make college free for all. No matter what one’s circumstances are, everyone deserves the right to better themselves. Free college would provide so many young adults the opportunity of a brighter future.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

Michael Jordan: The GOAT, greatest athlete of our time and the ultimate champion.

Elon Musk: He is, in my opinion, the greatest entrepreneur in the world.

Adam Sandler: My favorite comedian. His movies are comedic genius.

Favorites

Food: Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo

Book: The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton

Movie: Avengers: End Game

Town in Texas: San Antonio

Vacation Spot: Florida

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.