Rotarians made donation to local non-profit, receive presentation on South Texas military

Daniel Benavides was given a check for $3,250 by the Alice Rotary Club on Wednesday, June 3 during their regular weekly meeting.

Benavides is a co-founder of Alice Green Alliance, a non-profit organization whose purpose is to clean Lake Findley, and preserve the nature of the lake and its wildlife.

"This is amazing. Thank you," Benavides said. "We have a lot of support after the (Alice Echo-News Journal) article. We have 950 members on our Facebook page. Thank you for believing in us."

The donation to the non-profit organization's environmental project is one of Alice Rotary's seven areas of focus.

Also during the meeting, Rotarians received a presentation from Alan Wilson, chairman of the South Texas military Task Force. Wilson explained the importance of the military in the South Texas area.

He said the military in this area is like no other. The vast open rural land benefits the military as they train pilots over land and water. He continued his presentation by describing how vital the military is to national security and the economic health of the Coastal Bend.