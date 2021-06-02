Higher education can lead to a future with more opportunities

submitted

For most students, getting at least some advanced training or education after high school will lead to a future with more opportunities and higher expected income, according to KHEAA.

Data from the Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey show why.

According to the survey, U.S. high school graduates aged 25 and older reported a median income of $31,956 per year. A median means that half of the people who responded made more than that amount, while half made less.

Students who had some post-high school education made over $5,000 more per year, while those with two-year degrees made over $7,000 more each year.

The unemployment rates for high school graduates and those with some college or technical training didn’t differ much, 4.8 percent versus 4.9 percent. The jobless rate for people with a two-year degree was much lower at 3.3 percent.

