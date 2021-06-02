Alice Municipal Court sets docket call
Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Thursday, June 10 starting at 9 a.m. Court will be held in person.
To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.
Docket call at 9 a.m.
- Joe Aguila for no driver's license and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dawn Elizondo Alfter for expired registration.
- Monica Bueno for no driver's license.
- Luciano Buentello for no driver's license (third offense), failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration, violate promise to appear, no driver's license and failed to signal lane change.
- Daniel Olivares for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
- Margo Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Michael John Gomez for no driver's license.
- Ciara Celeste Gonzales for no driver's license.
- Jaime Homero Gonzalez for failure to control speed.
- Angel Infante for theft.
- Magen Naomie Koonce for theft.
- Leonides Lopez for driving while license invalid.
- Lola Victoria Luna for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Michelle Ochoa for expired operator's license.
- Danny Leonard Olivares for running red light, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.
- Kenneth Salinas for failure to control speed.
- Amando Tunchez Jr. for defective tail lamps and obstructed view through windshield.
Docket call at 9:15 a.m.
- Jessica Louise Canales for running stop sign.
- Concepcion Mary Cantu for expired registration.
- Brandon Lee Cardona for assault.
- Jesus Cavazos Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Heriberto Contreras for illegal dumping, expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver's license, failure to appear and violate promise to appear.
- Frances Ortiz DeLeon for expired registration.
Docket call at 9:30 a.m.
- Mark Buentello for driving while license invalid, expired registration and driving on left side of road.
- Pedro Castillo for no driver's license and operate motor vehicle without license plates or with one plate.
- Isaac DeLa Fuente for speeding in a school zone.
- Refugio Daniel Del Bosque for speeding.
- Eva Curiel Garcia for turning right from wrong lane.
- Katrina Elyse Garcia for failure to yield row turning left.
- Jessica Garza for driving while license invalid.
- Kassandra Trevino Gonzalez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Maricela Gonzalez for driving while license invalid, operate motor vehicle without license plate or with one plate, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Esmeralda elizabeth Parades for speeding, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Nora Mendez Ruiz for speeding in a school zone.
- Irene Silva for failure to control speed, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver's license and expired registration.
Docket call at 9:45 a.m.
- Aaron De La Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Rebkah Marie De La Rosa for no driver's license and violate promise to appear.
- Francine Everett for speeding.
- Alvino Joel Flores for speeding in a school zone, violate promise to appear, open container, failure to appear and driving while license invalid.
- Steven Garcia Jr. for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, disorderly conduct, open container and failure to appear.
Docket call at 10:15 a.m.
- Steven Garcia for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding.
- Camelia Martinez Garza for no driver's license.
- Juan Ricardo Gongora for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Matthew Gonzalez for display fictitious license plate, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Felicia Ann Guerra for speeding. Itzel S. Gutierrez for driving while license invalid.
- Fernando Guzman for no driver's license and speeding.
- Denise Marie Navarro for expired operator's license.
Docket call at 10:30 a.m.
- Rose Marie Figueroa for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Gerilee Holloway for speeding.
- Edna Mirelez Ibanez for failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection.
- Ivan Alviar Marquez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid, expired registration and violate promise to appear.
- Jose Antonio Marquez for failed to stop at designated point.
- Russell Gordon Miller for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility second offense.
- Rogelio Nava Jr. for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
- Ramiro Ordonez for no driver's license.
Docket call at 10:45 a.m.
- Roxane Joslin for failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Mario Alberto Lafuente for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and driving while license invalid.
- Carlos A. Limon for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, violate promise to appear, driving while license invalid and city ordinance.
- Cassandra Elisabeth Mendoza for expired registration and driving while license invalid.
- Demetrius Mendoza for public intoxication and expired registration.
- Jeremiah Moran for theft.
- Dustin Ray Moreida for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts of violate promise to appear and no driver's license.
Docket call at 11 a.m.
- Arturo Fuentes Jr. for failure to control speed.
- Meela Ysena Garza for expired registration.
- Joshua Griggs for failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Aaron Michael Rodriguez for no license plate light.
- Travis Kyle Rouleau for driving while license invalid and backed without safety.
- Eva Rubio for driving while license invalid.
- Mirelda Salinas Solano for speeding in a school zone.
- Christina Tanguma for speeding and open container.
- Samantha T. Wilkins for failure to maintain financial responsibility and defective tail lamps.
Docket call at 11:15 a.m.
- Arian Olivarez for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Raul Ortiz for failure to yield at stop intersection, expired registration and driving while license invalid.
- Kieara Dashaya Payne for no driver's license.
- Ceasar Javier Perez for driving while license invalid.
- Shannon Perez for running red light.
- Jacinto Ramirez Jr. for public intoxication.
- Billy Jack Segura for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Samuel Sifuentes for no driver's license.
Docket call at 11:30 a.m.
- Victoria Ann Gonzales for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Cassidy Margaret Heiss for speeding in a school zone and driving while license invalid.
- Xavier Daniel Joslin for driving while license invalid.
- Christina Nicole Lopez for failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding.
- Monica Rios for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.
- Julio Naranjo for fictitious License plate/registration sticker and no driver's license.
- Joe Abraham Sanchez for failure to control speed.
Docket call at 1:15 p.m.
- Marissa Alaniz for unrestrained child under 8 year of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall and no driver's license.
- Tyler Rene Alegria for two counts of public intoxication.
- Homer Anguiano for driving while license invalid.
- Esperanza De La Luz Anguiano for no driver's license.
- Jose Angel Davila for no driver's license.
- Jonathan Brent Hinojosa for failure to control speed.
- Gilbert Longoria for running a stop sign.
- Larissa Martinez for failure to drive in a single lane.
- Nathan Lee Martinez for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Rosie Ramos for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joel Leovardo Rios for no driver's license (second offense) and expired registration.
- Katherine Viann Rodriguez for no driver's license and expired registration.
- Mariah Nichole Rodriguez for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Brandon Saenz for theft.
Docket call at 1:30 p.m.
- Joel Salinas for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
- Jesse Sosa for operate unregistered motor vehicle and no driver's license.
- Monica Ayisa Soto for expired registration.
- Noe Reese Trevino for no driver's license, violate promise to appear and assault.
- Luis Villarreal for no driver's license.
Docket call at 1:45 p.m.
- Rosendo Alvarez for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
- Casandra Catherina Garza for failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Gilbert Trevino for no driver's license.
- Christopher Adam Longoria Jr. for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brian Nwso for speeding.
- Maria Lamar Ruiz for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Osvaldo Saavedra for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ramon Rafael Salinas for running a stop sign.
- Jessica Ann Trevino for public intoxication.
Docket call at 2 p.m.
- Steven Cruz for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
- Debra Dominguez for expired operator's license.
- samantha Joy Fields for no driver's license and unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.
- Mario Alonso Mendez III for speeding in a school zone.
- David Andrew Villagran for expired registration, display fictitious license plate and expired operator's license.
- Juan Marie Zamarripa for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Docket call at 2:15 p.m.
- Antonio Anguiano III for theft.
- Manuel Rene Canales for speeding and expired registration.
- Javier Manuel Dias for driving while license invalid, expired registration and passed - insufficient clearance.
- Jose Rolando Gonzalez for expired registration.
- Brian Helmer for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Teresa Salinas for theft.
- Cindy Hernandez Villarreal for running a stop sign and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Melissa Villarreal for speeding.
Docket call at 2:45 p.m.
- Steven Cruz for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Christina Ann Garza for running a stop sign.
- Jennifer Marie Gonzalez for public intoxication.
- Sara Marie Gonzalez for no driver's license.
- Diane Marie McComish for running stop sign.
- Francisco Alejandro Sanchez for public intoxication.
- Maricela Serrano Sapien for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Johnathan Ybarra for driving while license invalid and expired registration.
Docket call at 3:15 p.m.
- Joshua Martin Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Lucas Lee Garza for D.O.C. fighting with another.
- Jose Aron Nino for improper turn.
- Oscar Ortiz for fictitious license plate/registration sticker
- Graciela Ruiz for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Virginia Ramirez Zuniga for failure to drive in a single lane.