Alice Municipal Court sets docket call

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Thursday, June 10 starting at 9 a.m. Court will be held in person.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Alice Municipal Court

Docket call at 9 a.m.

  • Joe Aguila for no driver's license and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Dawn Elizondo Alfter for expired registration.
  • Monica Bueno for no driver's license.
  • Luciano Buentello for no driver's license (third offense), failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration, violate promise to appear, no driver's license and failed to signal lane change.
  • Daniel Olivares for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
  • Margo Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Michael John Gomez for no driver's license.
  • Ciara Celeste Gonzales for no driver's license.
  • Jaime Homero Gonzalez for failure to control speed.
  • Angel Infante for theft.
  • Magen Naomie Koonce for theft.
  • Leonides Lopez for driving while license invalid.
  • Lola Victoria Luna for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Michelle Ochoa for expired operator's license.
  • Danny Leonard Olivares for running red light, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.
  • Kenneth Salinas for failure to control speed.
  • Amando Tunchez Jr. for defective tail lamps and obstructed view through windshield.

Docket call at 9:15 a.m.

  • Jessica Louise Canales for running stop sign.
  • Concepcion Mary Cantu for expired registration.
  • Brandon Lee Cardona for assault.
  • Jesus Cavazos Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Heriberto Contreras for illegal dumping, expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver's license, failure to appear and violate promise to appear.
  • Frances Ortiz DeLeon for expired registration.

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

  • Mark Buentello for driving while license invalid, expired registration and driving on left side of road.
  • Pedro Castillo for no driver's license and operate motor vehicle without license plates or with one plate.
  • Isaac DeLa Fuente for speeding in a school zone.
  •  Refugio Daniel  Del Bosque for speeding.
  • Eva Curiel Garcia for turning right from wrong lane.
  • Katrina Elyse Garcia for failure to yield row turning left.
  • Jessica Garza for driving while license invalid.
  • Kassandra Trevino Gonzalez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Maricela Gonzalez for driving while license invalid, operate motor vehicle without license plate or with one plate, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Esmeralda elizabeth Parades for speeding, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Nora Mendez Ruiz for speeding in a school zone.
  • Irene Silva for failure to control speed, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver's license and expired registration.

Docket call at 9:45 a.m.

  • Aaron De La Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Rebkah Marie De La Rosa for no driver's license and violate promise to appear.
  • Francine Everett for speeding.
  • Alvino Joel Flores for speeding in a school zone, violate promise to appear, open container, failure to appear and driving while license invalid.
  • Steven Garcia Jr. for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, disorderly conduct, open container and failure to appear.

Docket call at 10:15 a.m.

  • Steven Garcia for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding.
  • Camelia Martinez Garza for no driver's license.
  • Juan Ricardo Gongora for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Matthew Gonzalez for display fictitious license plate, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Felicia Ann Guerra for speeding. Itzel S. Gutierrez for driving while license invalid.
  • Fernando Guzman for no driver's license and speeding.
  • Denise Marie Navarro for expired operator's license.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

  • Rose Marie Figueroa for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Gerilee Holloway for speeding.
  • Edna Mirelez Ibanez for failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection.
  • Ivan Alviar Marquez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid, expired registration and violate promise to appear.
  • Jose Antonio Marquez for failed to stop at designated point.
  • Russell Gordon Miller for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility second offense.
  • Rogelio Nava Jr. for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
  • Ramiro Ordonez for no driver's license.

Docket call at 10:45 a.m.

  • Roxane Joslin for failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Mario Alberto Lafuente for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and driving while license invalid.
  • Carlos A. Limon for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, violate promise to appear, driving while license invalid and city ordinance.
  • Cassandra Elisabeth Mendoza for expired registration and driving while license invalid.
  • Demetrius Mendoza for public intoxication and expired registration.
  • Jeremiah Moran for theft.
  • Dustin Ray Moreida for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts of violate promise to appear and no driver's license.

Docket call at 11 a.m.

  • Arturo Fuentes Jr. for failure to control speed.
  • Meela Ysena Garza for expired registration.
  • Joshua Griggs for failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Aaron Michael Rodriguez for no license plate light.
  • Travis Kyle Rouleau for driving while license invalid and backed without safety.
  • Eva Rubio for driving while license invalid.
  • Mirelda Salinas Solano for speeding in a school zone.
  • Christina Tanguma for speeding and open container.
  • Samantha T. Wilkins for failure to maintain financial responsibility and defective tail lamps.

Docket call at 11:15 a.m.

  • Arian Olivarez for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Raul Ortiz for failure to yield at stop intersection, expired registration and driving while license invalid.
  • Kieara Dashaya Payne for no driver's license.
  • Ceasar Javier Perez for driving while license invalid.
  • Shannon Perez for running red light.
  • Jacinto Ramirez Jr. for public intoxication.
  • Billy Jack Segura for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Samuel Sifuentes for no driver's license. 

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

  • Victoria Ann Gonzales for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Cassidy Margaret Heiss for speeding in a school zone and driving while license invalid.
  • Xavier Daniel Joslin for driving while license invalid.
  • Christina Nicole Lopez for failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding.
  • Monica Rios for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.
  • Julio Naranjo for fictitious License plate/registration sticker and no driver's license.
  • Joe Abraham Sanchez for failure to control speed.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

  • Marissa Alaniz for unrestrained child under 8 year of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall and no driver's license.
  • Tyler Rene Alegria for two counts of public intoxication.
  • Homer Anguiano for driving while license invalid.
  • Esperanza De La Luz Anguiano for no driver's license.
  • Jose Angel Davila for no driver's license.
  • Jonathan Brent Hinojosa for failure to control speed.
  • Gilbert Longoria for running a stop sign.
  • Larissa Martinez for failure to drive in a single lane.
  • Nathan Lee Martinez for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Rosie Ramos for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Joel Leovardo Rios for no driver's license (second offense) and expired registration.
  • Katherine Viann Rodriguez for no driver's license and expired registration.
  • Mariah Nichole Rodriguez for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Brandon Saenz for theft.

Docket call at 1:30 p.m.

  • Joel Salinas for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
  • Jesse Sosa for operate unregistered motor vehicle and no driver's license.
  • Monica Ayisa Soto for expired registration.
  • Noe Reese Trevino for no driver's license, violate promise to appear and assault.
  • Luis Villarreal for no driver's license.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

  • Rosendo Alvarez for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.
  • Casandra Catherina Garza for failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Gilbert Trevino for no driver's license.
  • Christopher Adam Longoria Jr. for possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • Brian Nwso for speeding.
  • Maria Lamar Ruiz for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Osvaldo Saavedra for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Ramon Rafael Salinas for running a stop sign.
  • Jessica Ann Trevino for public intoxication.

Docket call at 2 p.m.

  • Steven Cruz for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
  • Debra Dominguez for expired operator's license.
  • samantha Joy Fields for no driver's license and unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.
  • Mario Alonso Mendez III for speeding in a school zone.
  • David Andrew Villagran for expired registration, display fictitious license plate and expired operator's license.
  • Juan Marie Zamarripa for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

  • Antonio Anguiano III for theft.
  • Manuel Rene Canales for speeding and expired registration.
  • Javier Manuel Dias for driving while license invalid, expired registration and passed - insufficient clearance.
  • Jose Rolando Gonzalez for expired registration.
  • Brian Helmer for possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • Teresa Salinas for theft.
  • Cindy Hernandez Villarreal for running a stop sign and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Melissa Villarreal for speeding.

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

  • Steven Cruz for possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Christina Ann Garza for running a stop sign.
  • Jennifer Marie Gonzalez for public intoxication.
  • Sara Marie Gonzalez for no driver's license.
  • Diane Marie McComish for running stop sign.
  • Francisco Alejandro Sanchez for public intoxication.
  • Maricela Serrano Sapien for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Johnathan Ybarra for driving while license invalid and expired registration.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

  • Joshua Martin Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Lucas Lee Garza for D.O.C. fighting with another.
  • Jose Aron Nino for improper turn.
  • Oscar Ortiz for fictitious license plate/registration sticker
  • Graciela Ruiz for speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Virginia Ramirez Zuniga for failure to drive in a single lane.