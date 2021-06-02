Alice Municipal Court sets docket call

Alice Municipal Court will hold court on Thursday, June 10 starting at 9 a.m. Court will be held in person.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

Joe Aguila for no driver's license and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dawn Elizondo Alfter for expired registration.

Monica Bueno for no driver's license.

Luciano Buentello for no driver's license (third offense), failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration, violate promise to appear, no driver's license and failed to signal lane change.

Daniel Olivares for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Margo Garcia for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Michael John Gomez for no driver's license.

Ciara Celeste Gonzales for no driver's license.

Jaime Homero Gonzalez for failure to control speed.

Angel Infante for theft.

Magen Naomie Koonce for theft.

Leonides Lopez for driving while license invalid.

Lola Victoria Luna for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michelle Ochoa for expired operator's license.

Danny Leonard Olivares for running red light, driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and violate promise to appear.

Kenneth Salinas for failure to control speed.

Amando Tunchez Jr. for defective tail lamps and obstructed view through windshield.

Docket call at 9:15 a.m.

Jessica Louise Canales for running stop sign.

Concepcion Mary Cantu for expired registration.

Brandon Lee Cardona for assault.

Jesus Cavazos Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Heriberto Contreras for illegal dumping, expired buyer's temporary cardboard tags, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver's license, failure to appear and violate promise to appear.

Frances Ortiz DeLeon for expired registration.

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

Mark Buentello for driving while license invalid, expired registration and driving on left side of road.

Pedro Castillo for no driver's license and operate motor vehicle without license plates or with one plate.

Isaac DeLa Fuente for speeding in a school zone.

Refugio Daniel Del Bosque for speeding.

Eva Curiel Garcia for turning right from wrong lane.

Katrina Elyse Garcia for failure to yield row turning left.

Jessica Garza for driving while license invalid.

Kassandra Trevino Gonzalez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Maricela Gonzalez for driving while license invalid, operate motor vehicle without license plate or with one plate, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Esmeralda elizabeth Parades for speeding, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Nora Mendez Ruiz for speeding in a school zone.

Irene Silva for failure to control speed, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver's license and expired registration.

Docket call at 9:45 a.m.

Aaron De La Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Rebkah Marie De La Rosa for no driver's license and violate promise to appear.

Francine Everett for speeding.

Alvino Joel Flores for speeding in a school zone, violate promise to appear, open container, failure to appear and driving while license invalid.

Steven Garcia Jr. for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, disorderly conduct, open container and failure to appear.

Docket call at 10:15 a.m.

Steven Garcia for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding.

Camelia Martinez Garza for no driver's license.

Juan Ricardo Gongora for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Matthew Gonzalez for display fictitious license plate, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Felicia Ann Guerra for speeding. Itzel S. Gutierrez for driving while license invalid.

Fernando Guzman for no driver's license and speeding.

Denise Marie Navarro for expired operator's license.

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

Rose Marie Figueroa for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Gerilee Holloway for speeding.

Edna Mirelez Ibanez for failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection.

Ivan Alviar Marquez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license invalid, expired registration and violate promise to appear.

Jose Antonio Marquez for failed to stop at designated point.

Russell Gordon Miller for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility second offense.

Rogelio Nava Jr. for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

Ramiro Ordonez for no driver's license.

Docket call at 10:45 a.m.

Roxane Joslin for failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection, driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Mario Alberto Lafuente for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and driving while license invalid.

Carlos A. Limon for driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, violate promise to appear, driving while license invalid and city ordinance.

Cassandra Elisabeth Mendoza for expired registration and driving while license invalid.

Demetrius Mendoza for public intoxication and expired registration.

Jeremiah Moran for theft.

Dustin Ray Moreida for no driver's license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts of violate promise to appear and no driver's license.

Docket call at 11 a.m.

Arturo Fuentes Jr. for failure to control speed.

Meela Ysena Garza for expired registration.

Joshua Griggs for failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Aaron Michael Rodriguez for no license plate light.

Travis Kyle Rouleau for driving while license invalid and backed without safety.

Eva Rubio for driving while license invalid.

Mirelda Salinas Solano for speeding in a school zone.

Christina Tanguma for speeding and open container.

Samantha T. Wilkins for failure to maintain financial responsibility and defective tail lamps.

Docket call at 11:15 a.m.

Arian Olivarez for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Raul Ortiz for failure to yield at stop intersection, expired registration and driving while license invalid.

Kieara Dashaya Payne for no driver's license.

Ceasar Javier Perez for driving while license invalid.

Shannon Perez for running red light.

Jacinto Ramirez Jr. for public intoxication.

Billy Jack Segura for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samuel Sifuentes for no driver's license.

Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

Victoria Ann Gonzales for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Cassidy Margaret Heiss for speeding in a school zone and driving while license invalid.

Xavier Daniel Joslin for driving while license invalid.

Christina Nicole Lopez for failure to maintain financial responsibility and speeding.

Monica Rios for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.

Julio Naranjo for fictitious License plate/registration sticker and no driver's license.

Joe Abraham Sanchez for failure to control speed.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

Marissa Alaniz for unrestrained child under 8 year of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall and no driver's license.

Tyler Rene Alegria for two counts of public intoxication.

Homer Anguiano for driving while license invalid.

Esperanza De La Luz Anguiano for no driver's license.

Jose Angel Davila for no driver's license.

Jonathan Brent Hinojosa for failure to control speed.

Gilbert Longoria for running a stop sign.

Larissa Martinez for failure to drive in a single lane.

Nathan Lee Martinez for expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Rosie Ramos for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joel Leovardo Rios for no driver's license (second offense) and expired registration.

Katherine Viann Rodriguez for no driver's license and expired registration.

Mariah Nichole Rodriguez for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Brandon Saenz for theft.

Docket call at 1:30 p.m.

Joel Salinas for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.

Jesse Sosa for operate unregistered motor vehicle and no driver's license.

Monica Ayisa Soto for expired registration.

Noe Reese Trevino for no driver's license, violate promise to appear and assault.

Luis Villarreal for no driver's license.

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

Rosendo Alvarez for failure to control speed and driving while license invalid.

Casandra Catherina Garza for failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Gilbert Trevino for no driver's license.

Christopher Adam Longoria Jr. for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Nwso for speeding.

Maria Lamar Ruiz for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Osvaldo Saavedra for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Ramon Rafael Salinas for running a stop sign.

Jessica Ann Trevino for public intoxication.

Docket call at 2 p.m.

Steven Cruz for failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.

Debra Dominguez for expired operator's license.

samantha Joy Fields for no driver's license and unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

Mario Alonso Mendez III for speeding in a school zone.

David Andrew Villagran for expired registration, display fictitious license plate and expired operator's license.

Juan Marie Zamarripa for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

Antonio Anguiano III for theft.

Manuel Rene Canales for speeding and expired registration.

Javier Manuel Dias for driving while license invalid, expired registration and passed - insufficient clearance.

Jose Rolando Gonzalez for expired registration.

Brian Helmer for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Teresa Salinas for theft.

Cindy Hernandez Villarreal for running a stop sign and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Melissa Villarreal for speeding.

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

Steven Cruz for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christina Ann Garza for running a stop sign.

Jennifer Marie Gonzalez for public intoxication.

Sara Marie Gonzalez for no driver's license.

Diane Marie McComish for running stop sign.

Francisco Alejandro Sanchez for public intoxication.

Maricela Serrano Sapien for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.

Johnathan Ybarra for driving while license invalid and expired registration.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.