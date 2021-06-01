JWC Habitat for Humanity seeks family for 19th home.

Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity is seeking a family for the opportunity to become homeowners. This is the 19th house that the nonprofit organization will build in the area.

Each year a family in Jim Wells County is chosen from a stack of applications.

The houses are sold at no profit and no interest to families who may not otherwise afford a home. This is NOT a free home.

Applications are available at the Alice Echo - News Journal office located at 405 East Main Street in Alice from 9:30 a.m. till 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, via email at jwchfh@gmail.com or call 361-701-3648.

Applications must be returned with a postmark by July 15, 2021.

For up-to-date information on JWC Habitat for Humanity visit their Facebook page.