Bridging Families

Meet Ermelinda, who is a very loving, outgoing, and energetic 12-year-old girl.

Like many of her peers, she loves to get dressed up and paint her nails, showing her creativity, as she has a great passion and talent at arts and crafts.

As many children her age, Ermelinda likes to go out shopping, is a big fan of listening to music, playing computer games, riding bikes, swimming or just watching a movie.

Ermelinda is looking forward to playing basketball and would like to have her future forever parents there, in the bleachers to cheer her on.

Ermelinda desires to be adopted by a family who is active in outings, and is able to focus on encouraging her in her academics and in school activities. Ermelinda would love a nurturing and loving mother and an active father who can guide her as she grows up. She would do best in a two parent home, who can devote time and attention to Emelinda and most importantly, love is at the top of her list for her forever family.

If you think you could be Ermelinda’s future forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

