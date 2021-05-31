Memorial Day 2021 at Veterans Plaza Park
Robin Bradshaw
Alice Echo News Journal
The Memorial Day event at the Veterans Plaza Park in Alice had a large community turn out on Monday, May, 31.
The Rotary Club along with city and county leaders attended the event to show support to local families that have lost their loved ones while serving the United States Armed Forces.
