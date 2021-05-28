Coastal Bend College Soccer earns bid to NJCAA National Tournament

BEEVILLE- The NJCAA announced today the teams for the Division I Soccer Tournament. For the first time in Coastal Bend College history, the CBC Men’s Soccer team will be heading to the NJCAA Division I National tournament. The tournament will be held at the Stryker Complex in Wichita, Kansas, beginning on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Game times and opponents are not available at this time.

“We are honored and excited to be involved in the national tournament. Everything we have achieved this year has been about making history, and we have done that once again,” said CBC Head Soccer coach Adam Butler.

“Today is another exciting day at CBC. Our #9 nationally ranked men’s soccer team was given an at-large bid to the NJCAA D-I national tournament in Wichita, KS. What makes this accomplishment incredible is the challenges the college faced. As late as October 2020, we still were uncertain if we would be able to have a season. We only had one coach, and the pandemic was a factor,” said Dr. Justin Hoggard, CBC President. “The decision was made to move forward and hopefully have a season as competitors. I am extremely proud of the team and the coaching staff. Through the pandemic and winter storms, they prevailed. But I also want to recognize that all our coaches did amazing work this year when faced with the challenges of the pandemic. Facing all the challenges the staff and students faced, it is truly incredible to have these opportunities. We are extremely fortunate to have two teams competing in national tournaments. We want to thank the community for its continued support."The college has pulled together this year from our Board of Trustees to all our staff and faculty. This has been a challenging year, but teamwork has been and will continue to be, a factor to ensure that Success Happens Here!,” added Dr. Hoggard.