Where to find the best tacos between the Jim Wells and Duval county lines: Here's what South Texans say.

Ask a local South Texan where to go for the best taco and the response is normally answered with a few questions in return.

What kind of taco, breakfast, hard shell, flour, or corn? Then the homemade salsa questions follow.

In South Texas, the perfect taco has everything to do with fresh ingredients, skill and the key factor being homemade.

This round-up of the best of the best tacos between the county lines of Jim Wells and Duval County was measured by over 500 comments in a response to a Facebook post the Alice Echo-New Journal inquired to readers.

Here are the top spots to find the best taco the locals of South Texas can't stop talking about.

1. Nortex Bakery and Mexican Food

1801 N. Texas Blvd. 78332

Restaurant hours: Tues- Sun 5:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Contact: (361)-664-0540

Nortex Bakery has been around for over 30 years in Alice. The reason locals rave about Nortex Bakery and their tacos is most notably because of their seasoned baker of 55 years Ruben Contreras. A Mexico native, Contreras specializes in the cultural tradition of Mexican authenticity and the large majority of South Texans agree he's tortillas and pastries are something special.

2. Big Taco Mexican Restaurant

406 Cecilia St. 78331

Restaurant hours: Mon. - Sat. 4:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Contact: (361) 668-2029

Big Taco in Alice specializes in Carne Guisada, flour tortillas and homemade salsa. "One of our biggest sellers is the killer taco," Owner Jesus Ceja said. "The killer taco consists of just about everything, chicharrones, chorizo, sausage, bean, cheese, bacon the works."

3. AJ's Tex-Mex Restaurant

3015 S. U.S. Hwy 281 78332

Restaurant hours:

Contact (361) 207-1439

AJ's Tex-Mex has been serving Mexican food in Alice since 1995. Owners Andy and Juanita Chavarria are known for their homemade daily lunch specials. "People love tacos and cheese enchiladas," the Chavarria's said.

4. Silvia's Cocina and Grocery

1310 Range St. 78332

Restaurant hours:

Contact: (361) 396-1388

"People come to my restaurant for the pinto beans we sell a lot of bean and bacon tacos, muendo and carne guisada," Owner Aixa Garcia said. "I learned to cook from my mother Maria and it has served me well."

5. Papi's Kitchen

701 S. Tovar St. (San Diego) 78384

Restaurant hours:

Contact: (361) 227-8622

"We specialize in fresh Barbacoa and Menudo," said Owner Liza Briones. "We're known for selling big family-sized meals to go and barbacoa by the pound with all fixings fresh cilantro, avocado, pico de gallo and homemade tortillas."

