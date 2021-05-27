South Texas Water Conservation District honors Duval County senior scholarships

Agua Poquita Soil and Water Conservation District #321 has awarded a total of $3,000 in scholarships to the following Duval County graduating seniors to continue their education for a bright future.

Here is a list of the four scholorship honorees:

Allison Valdez from San Diego High School. She is the daughter of Erasmo and Mary Alice Valdez. Valdez's major field of study is Animal Science.

Jaime Perez from Freer High School. He is the son of Adrian and Elaina Perez. Perez's major field of study is Exercise and Health Science.

Cameran Cantu from Freer High School. She is the daughter of Conrad and Michelle Cantu. Cantu's major field study is Animal Science.

Rolando Salinas from Benavides High School. He is the son of Jose R. and Melissa Salinas. Salina's major field of study is Engineering.