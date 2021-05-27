Alice VFW inaugural program 'Operation Cool Down' supporting veterans during hot summer months

Memorial Day kicks off the start of summer for many, but for others, it's a day to honor the United States military personnel. Memorial Day is a day of reverence to those who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

In honor of continued service, the Alice Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8621 is hosting its inaugural event 'Operation Cool Down.' The event will support veterans in need of fans as we enter into the smoldering months of heat here in South Texas.

"We are inviting business owners and the community to support this event by donating five or more 16-inch multi-purpose oscillating fan," Post Commander Ronald Ramirez stated. "This is the first of its kind in Alice and the support will be appreciated."

The VFW will use the fan donations to support veterans currently living on fixed incomes in the community, to support veterans during activity events at the VFW and in local area nursing homes.

How to donate:

Contact the Alice Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8621 and leave a message at (361) 664-5011.

Fan donations can be dropped off at the Silver Star Foods located at 910 S Cameron St, Alice, TX 78332. Phone: (361) 664-3783