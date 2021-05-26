Teen of the Week - Kohler

submitted

Samantha Kohler

Parents: Michael David Kohler and Kristina Kohler

Educational or Future Plans:

I plan to major in biology and further my education to become a Nurse Practitioner.

Clubs and Officer Positions

I was a member of Junior Class, Early College High School, HOSA, National Honor Society, Trio, TAFE, and have been in the Honors Band.

Accomplishments/Honors

Honors Band four years. Earned a spot in All District Band three times. Named Section Leader for 2019 marching season. I also got 2nd Place in my TAFE project.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

The best advice I have ever received would be from my Dad, “The worst thing someone can tell you is no.”

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In five years I plan to have graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M Kingsville and be accepted into nursing school where I can pursue my career.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

I would change the impact each of our carbon footprints have on the environment. The less pollution our Earth has the better it will be.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

I would invite Taylor Swift because I have been a fan of hers since I was 5. Robert Downey Jr because I love his role as Iron Man. Lastly I would invite Steve Carrell because he is such a funny actor and The Office is one of my favorite shows.

Favorites

Food: Chicken Alfredo

Book: One of Us is Lying

Movie: Spiderman Far from Home

Town in Texas: Austin Texas

Vacation Spot: Ruidoso, New Mexico

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.