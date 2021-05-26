Holiday Trash Pick Up Schedule for the City of Alice

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

Memorial Day Holiday Schedule for City of Alice sanitation, landfill and recycling

Sanitation

  • Monday – May 31 – No collection due to Memorial Holiday.
  • Tuesday – June 1 – Monday’s garbage collection will be picked up.
  • Wednesday – June 2 -Tuesday’s garbage collection will be picked up.
  • Thursday – June 3 – Regular garbage collection.
  • Friday – June 4 – Regular garbage collection.

Landfill

  • Will be closed Monday May 31 due to Holiday.
  • Will re-open to the public Tuesday June 1.

Recycling

  • Wednesday – Will be opened June 2 from 8 a.m. till 4 p.m.