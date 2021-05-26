Holiday Trash Pick Up Schedule for the City of Alice
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
Memorial Day Holiday Schedule for City of Alice sanitation, landfill and recycling
Sanitation
- Monday – May 31 – No collection due to Memorial Holiday.
- Tuesday – June 1 – Monday’s garbage collection will be picked up.
- Wednesday – June 2 -Tuesday’s garbage collection will be picked up.
- Thursday – June 3 – Regular garbage collection.
- Friday – June 4 – Regular garbage collection.
Landfill
- Will be closed Monday May 31 due to Holiday.
- Will re-open to the public Tuesday June 1.
Recycling
- Wednesday – Will be opened June 2 from 8 a.m. till 4 p.m.