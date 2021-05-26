Dry cleaning business catches fire. Cause unknown.

Alice firefighters and Alice police responded to a fire at a business near the intersection of San Diego and South Reynolds Tuesday night.

Firefighters responding to the fire alarm noticed smoke filling the downtown streets. They were able to located the fire inside the dry cleaning business.

Alice FIre Chief Patrick Thomas said the sprinkler system inside the business activated and kept the fire small until firefighters were able to access the business and extinguish the fire.

"The fire could've been worse for the business and for the downtown businesses in the area, but we're thankful that the sprinkler system activated," Thomas said.

Firefighters have not found a cause to the fire, but do not believe it was intentional.

"We're thankful that in happened when the business was closed and no one was around, so no one got hurt," Thomas said.