National Honor Society inducts members, installs officers

SAN DIEGO - Eight San Diego High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society on Monday, May 24.

The 2020 inductees were Mia Castro, Taylor Garcia, Aliza Cisneros, Jenna Guerra, Daniel Corona, Isidro Perez, Mariah Cruz and Kaylee Vela.

Also during the ceremony, the 2021 NHS officers took their oaths. Officers for the 2021-22 school year, are president Larisa Saenz, vice-president Eliana Vidal, secretary Zoe Benavides, treasurer Kyrsten Perez, historian Reanna Olvera and parlimentarian Elia Soliz.

Other members including 2020-21 members were:

Makaylee Adams, Brandon Barrera, Allison Elizondo, Saydee Galvan, Aiden Garcia, Andres Garza, Derrick Gonzalez, Asher Gonzalez, Carolina Guerrero, Gabriella Jimenez, Corey Lazo, Lani Lopez, Selina Lopez, Clarissa Ochoa, Izabella Medina-Torres, Gerardo Monroy, Elizabeth Munoz, Marceli Pena, James Rodriguez, Dayna Sendejo, Fausto Soliz, Alejandra Trevino, Allison Valdez and Karissa Zotter.