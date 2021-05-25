Bridging Families

submitted

Two athletic and outgoing children are in search of a home with loving parents and maybe some pets.

Meet 15-year-old Chucky and his sister, 13-year-old Cloey. Two children who are very athletic with outgoing personalities. They also seeking to be adopted to a forever family together.

They are a close sibling group, and they enjoy taking care of each other and watching over each other. Chucky takes his role of older brother seriously.

Chucky and Cloey participate in many different activities, so they are always on the go. Chucky with basketball and football, and Cloey with volleyball.

Chucky is not sure of a college major just yet, as there are several interesting ones out there – but what he is sure of, is that he wants to go to college. In addition to being an athlete, Cloey is a fan of reading sci- fi books, and going to the movies with her friends.

Chucky and Cloey would like a mom and a dad who will take part in outdoor activities with them, as they are both energetic and love to play sports. They would also like a family from the Rio Grande Valley, so they can be close to their friends. If there are some pets in the home even better, as they love all types of animals.

If you think you have the love and energy to keep up with their active pace and could be Chucky and Cloey’s future forever family, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements