PVA's Memorial Day 10-mile walk and ceremony

The Premont Veterans Association (PVA) will hold a 10-mile Memorial Day Walk from Falfurrias to Premont on Saturday, May 29th starting at 7:30 a.m.

PVA is expecting about 70 walkers to join us to make this trek in honor of Veterans who gave their lives to this great nation. Rate of travel is expected to be between six miles per hour with a combination of support vehicles.

The walk will start at the Falfurrias Veterans and Fallen Heroes Monument on Rice Street at 8:30 a.m., walk northbound to gain access to Highway 281, walk on the shoulder towards Jim Wells County. Once over the county line, the walk will continue another two miles before taking a 15-minute rest break at La Gloria exit on County Road 401. Following a rest break, the walk will continue north towards Premont. In Premont, the walk will end at the JWC Park at the center of Premont.

At 12:30 p.m., a small ceremony will be held before lunch and the raising of a new flag.