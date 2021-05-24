New Fourth of July Royalty crowned

FREER - The new Fourth of July royalty was crowned on Sunday afternoon. The pageant had 17 contestants competing for a chance to represent the City of Freer.

The 2021-22 royalty was Miss 4th of July was Emma Montez, Jr. Miss 4th of July Kara Montez, Little Miss 4th of July Brynlee Davis, Little Mr. 4th of July Mason Montez and Princess Xiomara Campos.

First runner ups were Miss 4th of July Lorena Rodriguez, Jr. Miss 4th of July Raelynn Garza, Little Miss 4th of July Kylie Luna, Little Mr. 4th of July Julian Rodriguez and Princess Bailee Alaniz.