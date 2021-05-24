Curious about graduation 2021? Here's a guide for South Texas area districts

It's that time of year again when high school seniors say good-bye and move on to the next phase of their lives.

In case you're wondering when and where your loved one will walk the stage to receive their high school diploma here's all the information from Robstown to the rural districts of Premont and San Diego.

At this time graduation locations are scheduled at outdoor stadiums to accommodate larger crowds. If bad weather occurs the attendance will be lowered and held in an indoor setting. Information will be updated if and when that occurs.

Robstown Early College High School

Tulso-Midway ISD

Calallen ISD

Banquete ISD

Agua Dulce ISD

When: 7 p.m. Friday, May, 28

7 p.m. Friday, May, 28 Where: Budd Bailey Stadium 1603 Hearne Agua Dulce, TX 78362

Orange Grove ISD

Alice ISD

Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD

San Diego ISD

Premont ISD