Curious about graduation 2021? Here's a guide for South Texas area districts
Robin Bradshaw
Alice Echo News Journal
It's that time of year again when high school seniors say good-bye and move on to the next phase of their lives.
In case you're wondering when and where your loved one will walk the stage to receive their high school diploma here's all the information from Robstown to the rural districts of Premont and San Diego.
At this time graduation locations are scheduled at outdoor stadiums to accommodate larger crowds. If bad weather occurs the attendance will be lowered and held in an indoor setting. Information will be updated if and when that occurs.
Robstown Early College High School
- When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 4
- Where: Robstown Cotton Picker Stadium West Ave. H at North 1st Robstown, Texas 78380
- Livestream: Robstown Early College High School FaceBook page
Tulso-Midway ISD
- When: 5 p.m. Saturday, May 22
- Where: American Bank Center Arena 1901 N. Shoreline Blvd. Corpus Christi, TX 78401
- Livestream: youtube.com/watch?v=WDz8X9Wd_aE
Calallen ISD
- When: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22
- Where: American Bank Center Arena 1901 N. Shoreline Blvd. Corpus Christi, TX 78401
- Livestream: youtube.com/user/CalallenTV
Banquete ISD
- When: 7 p.m. Thursday, May, 27
- Where: Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds 1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd, Robstown, TX 78380
- Livestream:Banquete High School FaceBook page
Agua Dulce ISD
- When: 7 p.m. Friday, May, 28
- Where: Budd Bailey Stadium 1603 Hearne Agua Dulce, TX 78362
Orange Grove ISD
- When: 7 p.m. Friday, May, 28
- Where: Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds 1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd, Robstown, TX 78380
- Livestream:Orange Grove High School FaceBook page
Alice ISD
- When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9
- Where:Memorial Stadium 1 Coyote Trail, Alice, TX 78332
- Livestream: Alice ISD YouTube
Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD
- When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 28
- Where: Ben Bolt Palito Blanco Football Stadium, 172 Badger Lane, Alice, TX 78332
- Livestream: Ben Bolt Palito Blanco High School FaceBook page
San Diego ISD
- When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 28
- Where: San Diego ISD Vaquero High School Stadium, 4571 FM 1329, San Diego, TX 78384
- Livestream: San Diego High School FaceBook page
Premont ISD
- When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 4
- Where: Premont ISD High School Stadium, 400 South Elaine, Premont, TX 78375
- Livestream: Premont HighSchool FaceBook page