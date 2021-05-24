CBC offers CNA program

submitted

Coastal Bend College is offering a Certified Nurse Assistant program in Beeville and Kingsville that can be completed in 12 weeks starting June 1. As a CNA, students find positions in long-term care facilities, hospitals, nursing homes, or in self-employment. In the program, students will learn associated tasks, such as monitoring patients’ conditions, recording vital signs, and assisting with mobility, feeding, bathing, and dressing.

“In 12 weeks, students will become trained nurse assistants with the appropriate credentials and real-world skills needed to deliver all aspects of care to patients,” says Braden Becknell, the Director of Workforce Development and Continuing Education. “Whether you intend to pursue a long-term goal as a Registered Nurse (RN), Vocational Nurse (VN), or Certified Patient Care Technician, the CNA program acts as a foundation to propel you into the nursing field.”

“Offering these programs reflects CBC’s commitment to prepare students for professions that are in high demand,” Becknell added. “Nursing careers are projected to grow 17 percent over the next eight years,” The program consists of 5 weeks of classroom instruction and laboratory work and 7 of hands-on training.

After completing the program, students will be eligible to take the State of Texas Certification examination.

For more information, or to apply to the program, contact the Department of Continuing Education at 361-354-2768 or email ce@coastalbend.edu. Coastal Bend College provides an affordable and accessible education through two-year degrees, transfer preparation, and certificate programs, as well as a wide variety of continuing education courses.